What went wrong at Celsius?  

Celsius Network (CEL) was in the news earlier this week in the crypto space. The crypto market as a whole was a sea of blood, hinting that the worst is yet to come.

Withdrawals had also been halted by Celsius Network in order to stabilise liquidity and limit the damage to the native token. However, the ‘pausing’ of withdrawals came with its own share of scrutiny as investors alleged that the network had moved its liquidity to the FTX exchange two hours prior to announcing that they were pausing withdrawals. Read on to learn more about the allegations levelled against Celsius Network's top management.

Celsius Network is a centralised gateway into the world of crypto. It had previously raised a staggering $864 million through venture capital and was poised to take over the crypto sphere. For its 1.7 million and expanding user base, the network had managed to secure almost $3 billion in cryptocurrencies.

In simple words, Celsius is a finance platform that provides customers which promised to provide simple and secure crypto services. It supported cryptocurrency trading, as well as high-yield deposits on users' stablecoins and cryptos, and crypto-backed lending.

The network also has its own native token, CEL. The token was used to offer rewards, discounts, and points for using the Celsius services.

What caused the downfall of Celsius?

i) Celsius obtains leverage through permissionless on-chain money marketplaces such as MakerDAO in order to provide low-rate borrowing to consumers.

This entails receiving user deposits in assets such as $WBTC and putting them into a fund to borrow $DAI.

ii) the stETH problem

Celsius provided robust returns on $ETH.

Staking ETH on Ethereum's proof-of-stake beacon chain yields 4.2 percent, and $ETH yields on the Bitcoin network are a paltry 0.20 per cent .

So how did Celsius offer ~8 per cent ?

Evidently, Celsius used stETH, a ETH derivative, to increase their ETH yield and attract more investors.

But what is stETH?

stETH is a creation of LidoFinance. It enables anyone to earn ETH from staking without operating staking infrastructure. stETH can also be used to generate a higher yield than is possible with plain ETH.

And how Celsius went wrong with stETH is explained in the following tweet thread.