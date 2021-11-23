Winter Session 2021: Cryptocurrency Bill proposes to ban all pvt cryptocurrencies with certain exceptions

The government is going to introduce a Bill on cryptocurrencies, along with 25 other Bills during the Winter Session of the Parliament beginning November 29, according to the Lok Sabha website.



The decision comes amid concerns over such currencies being allegedly used for luring investors with misleading claims and for funding terror activities, suggested earlier reports.



The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 "seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology and its uses".The bill aims to create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the statement further said.

As the news broke, Nischal Shetty CEO, Founder Wazir X, exclusively told BT, "The stance of government looks similar to the last one. Will have to go through the contents of the bill. Bitcoin is a public cryptocurrency on a public blockchain."

He also added, "This is a big moment for India... Our nation has come a long way in these 3 years! It speaks volumes about how India is determined to dominate the web 3.0 era."

On the other hand, Kashif Raza, founder of crypto education platform Bitnning tweeted his followers to "Stay calm," adding that one should wait for the final Bill to be presented.

Finally, the list is out.



26 new bills, including one on cryptocurrencies, have been listed for introduction in the Winter Session of the Parliament, slated to begin from Nov 29.



Do go too much on wordings. Wait for the final bill to be presented.



Stay calm! pic.twitter.com/nlgkDVulv7 — Kashif Raza (@simplykashif) November 23, 2021

Currently, there are no particular regulations or any ban on use of cryptocurrencies in the country. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, held a meeting on the crypto currencies with senior officials and indications are that strong regulatory steps could be taken to deal with the issue.The sources said the proposed bill would focus on investor protection as cryptocurrencies come under a complex asset class category. In August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was awaiting an approval from the Cabinet on the crypto currency bill.

Both the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have raised concerns about cryptocurrencies in recent months.

The three-week long winter session is scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 23.

On Monday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance discussed the pros and cons of crypto-finance with various stakeholders, and several members were in favour of regulating cryptocurrency exchanges rather than an outright ban on the such currencies, according to sources.

At the meeting convened by the prime minister, it was strongly felt that attempts to mislead the youth through over-promising and non-transparent advertising of cryptocurrencies should be stopped, sources had said.

An inter-ministerial panel on cryptocurrency under the Chairmanship of Secretary (Economic Affairs) had recommended that all currencies except those issued by the state should be banned.

Earlier, RBI had said that unregulated growth of cryptocurrencies poses threat to the macroeconomic and financial stability of the country.

Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated his views against allowing cryptocurrencies saying they are a serious threat to any financial system since they are unregulated by central banks.

The central bank has also plans to introduce an official digital currency.

On March 4, 2020, Supreme Court set aside an RBI circular of April 6, 2018, prohibiting banks and entities regulated by it from providing services in relation to virtual currencies.

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will also be tabled "regarding privatisation of two Public Sector Banks".

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will also be tabled to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.