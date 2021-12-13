Yuvraj Singh’s NFT Collection to go live on Dec 25

After Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Gavaskar, Yuvraj Singh is the third Indian cricketer to roll out his own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) collection. Singh has chosen to launch these NFTs in partnership with Colexion. “Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me. Thank you for cheering in my highs and giving strength in my lows. On my birthday, I’m proud to announce a special gift for you- Yuvraj Singh NFT collection in partnership with Colexion,” Singh tweeted while sharing a video.

“Have you heard about NFT?,” Singh asks the interviewer. To this, the interviewer replies that he has heard about NFTs and that it is the biggest craze among fans right now. Singh then says that it is the present and adds, “So, I’ve decided to give my fans a big present. I’m going to make a big NFT collection for them.”

So, what will the fans get in Yuvraj Singh’s NFT collection and when does it start? The all-rounder cricketer’s NFT will consist of his bats and other personal memorabilia. Singh’s NFT collection will be rolled out on Christmas this year.

“The player who is particularly known for his aggressive and elegant stroke play and match winning all round performances for India! The Mighty who smashed six 6’s in an over, one and only Yuvraj Singh is ready to drop his first-ever exclusive NFTs only on Colexion.io,” the company said in a Telegram group.

Other Indian celebrities who have signed up for NFTs on Colexion are Tanuj Virwani, Arjan Bajwa, Sanaya Pithawala, Aamir Ali, Salim-Sulaiman and Taher Shabbir. Besides Yuvraj Singh, Colexion has also created exclusive licensed NFTs for sportspersons like Varun Chakravarthy, Jofra Archer, Sunil Marine, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris, Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

