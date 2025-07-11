You could have made ₹1 crore from just ₹2 if you had bought this asset in 2009

Bitcoin turned 'crorepati' on Friday as the oldest digital token topped its all time high $116,906.22, rising nearly 6 per cent in the last 24-hours. As of its latest all time high and latest exchange rate of Rs 85.85 per US dollar, a single Bitcoin is valued at Rs 1,00,36,400in India, making it a 'crorepati' asset.

Bitcoin was valued at $0.04865 15 years ago, which was somewhere around Rs 2.25 back then at an exchange rate of Rs 46 per US dollar. In Indian rupee terms, Bitcoin has surged a jaw dropping 44.80 lakh times return, which turns out to be 44,60,00,000 per cent in the last 15 years in Indian rupee terms.

Bitcoin has been soaring higher on the back of both technical and fundamental reasons. Rising institutional flows, supportive crypto policy under Trump administration and Coinbase's entry in the S&P Global index. Also, on a technical basis, Bitcoin has seen a sharp rally after a consolidation triggered by short squeeze.

After multiple attempts, Bitcoin shattered the $116,000 barrier owing to adoption by businesses, strong ETF inflows and global regulatory backing, said Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin. "The current crypto rally is filled with confidence and macroeconomic factors will define the fate of this momentum."

Momentum is accelerating across the crypto market, signaling that we may be entering the most decisive leg of this bull cycle, said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42. A sharp $453 million short squeeze played a key role in accelerating Bitcoin’s rally. As bearish positions were liquidated, forced buying added fuel to the upward momentum, he notes.

"Dogecoin has also joined the rally, supported by broader market euphoria. Despite macro concerns like tariffs and inflation, crypto markets are pushing higher, highlighting investor belief in digital assets as a long-term growth story. The alignment of technical strength, bullish sentiment, and capital inflows suggests the rally still has room to run," Shekar said.

Bitcoin's total market capitalization stood at 2.232 trillion on Friday, with its traded volume rising nearly 70 per cent in the last 24 hours. Bitcoins worth more than 100 billion exchanged hands during this period, says the data from Coinmarketcap. Bitcoin's total dominance in the crypto market stood close to 63.8 per cent.

Bitcoin soared and set a new all-time high as bullish momentum returned following recent consolidation. Institutional demand remains a major driver, with US Bitcoin ETFs surpassing $50 billion in net inflows to date, said Himanshu Maradiya, Founder & Chairman, CIFDAQ. BlackRock alone holds over $65 billion in BTC, while corporate treasuries continue to accumulate, he said.

"Optimism is also fueled by the Trump administration’s pro-crypto stance pushing for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and easing ETF approval norms. Macroeconomic shifts have further positioning BTC as a hedge. Bitcoin’s case as a mainstream asset looks stronger as regulatory clarity improves and Coinbase is set to enter the S&P 500," Maradiya added.

The total market capitalization of all crypto asset jumped more than 5 per cent to Rs 3.65 trillion. The volumes in last 24-hours soared over 46 per cent $206.5 billion. Among other leading crypto tokens, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin and Cardano surged 6-11 per cent each.