This asset added Rs 6000000 to investors pocket! Did you miss the golden chance?

If the value of a single asset appreciates by Rs 60,00,000 in a year, it's no less than a miracle. It is possible in real estate as well, but there are multiple other factors as well, that needs to be taken into consideration but such a stellar rise has seen in the prices of Bitcoin, which scaled its new highs on Thursday.

Bitcoin surged nearly 4 per cent in the last 24 hours to hit new highs at $124,457.12 on Thursday, August 14. Bitcoin's trading volume surged around 33 per cent during the same period, with Bitcoins worth $100 billion exchange hands. However, Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto market has slipped below 60 per cent, thanks to a rise in other assets as well.

Bitcoin, which has gained more than 100 per cent in the last one year, has outperformed in the Indian currency as well. Bitcoin was valued around Rs 45 lakh in September 2024, and hit Rs 1,08,000 mark on Thursday. In Indian currency, Bitcoin's rise has been 140 per cent in the last 11 months, while it has gained nearly 125 per cent in dollar terms during the same period.

The broader crypto market also surged, driven by institutional demand for Ethereum and other majors altcoins, alongside improved regulatory clarity following US stablecoin legislation, said Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder at CoinDCX. Bitcoin has overtaken Google to become the world’s fifth-largest asset, trailing only gold, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Apple in terms of market cap, he said.

Market participants believe that consistent institutional interest, positive developments under the Trump regime, economic indicators from the US and some other factors are supporting Bitcoin prices. This sharp move has pushed its valuation at $2.45 trillion, surpassing the likes of Google, Amazon, silver and others.

Pankaj Balani, Co-Founder & CEO at Delta Exchange said that Bitcoin hits a new all-time high, driven by strong institutional inflows and positive macro signals. "A major portion of Bitcoin supply is now held by corporate and sovereign treasuries, with universities like Harvard and Brown increasing ETF exposure," he said.

Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high, by crossing $124,000, is not just a triumph for one asset; it’s a defining moment for the future of finance. This achievement underscores the powerful alignment of institutional demand, said Raj Karkara, COO at ZebPay. "The recent inclusion of crypto assets in 401(k) plans by the Trump administration adds yet another layer of legitimacy to the asset class, paving the way for deeper mainstream adoption," he said.

The rally in Bitcoin triggered a rise in other crypto assets as well, which pushed the total crypto market capitalization to rise by another 2 per cent in the last 24 hours to hit the $4.18 trillion mark. The total volumes in the crypto market jumped nearly 12 per cent as tokens worth $256 billion exchanged hands, the data from Coinmarketcap suggested.

Giving a forward looking view, Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO at Mudrex said that the breakout has pushed Bitcoin into price discovery, with liquidation clusters forming near $125,500. "If the momentum continues, we could see BTC heading towards $140,000 in the coming weeks," he noted.

Not only Bitcoin, other top crypto assets saw a strong rise. Cardano surged over 12 per cent, while Ethereum gained more than 2 per cent to hover around its all-time highs. BNB, Solana and Tron rose up to 4 per cent. Kiaa, Hyperliquid, KuCoin and others rose 6-10 per cent each today.

Bitcoin hitting a fresh peak without extreme volatility signals a maturing market dynamic, positioning digital assets for potentially even greater highs in the months ahead, said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42. "Ethereum is also accelerating, supported by surging ETF interest and robust market participation," he said on the second largest crypto asset.

Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Ops Lead of South Asia at Binance said that altcoins like Ethereum with its network underpinning the next generation of decentralised applications, from DeFi to tokenization continues to show significant momentum and is expected to reach its all-time high price. This underscores the broadening of the VDA ecosystem, he said.