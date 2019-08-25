Australian minister expected to meet Gautam Adani during India visit on Monday

A senior Australian minister is likely to meet Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani during his trip to India beginning Monday.

The meeting is expected to discuss Adani's Rs 10,000 crore Carmichael coal project where Australian authorities will try to persuade the Indian investor to begin construction at the earliest.

The 10 MTPA coal mine project in Queensland drew protests from environmentalists who are claiming that it will cut into the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area.

"Australia's Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matthew Canavan will be meeting Adani during his three-day visit in India visit that begins on August 26," an Australian diplomat told PTI.

He said the coal project had received all approvals of the state and Central government and now it is up to the Adanis.

The project which was facing resistance for nine years had received environmental approvals recently needed to begin work on its Carmichael mine in Queensland.

On the opposition of environmentalists, the diplomat said a project of such a scale will have some impact and bound to get opposition. "The government gave its nod after evaluating such threats."

Adani Australia on Wednesday said, "There has been a concerted campaign by extremists against our Carmichael Project and businesses that partner with us.

"It has not succeeded and construction of the Carmichael Project is well and truly underway," it said.

