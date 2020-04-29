Aditya Puri's retirement plan: Ready for second innings

As the RBI evaluates list of three eligible candidates for the post of managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank, the quintessential banker Aditya Puri, who retires from the top post, is readying to don new hats in the financial space. Puri, who joined the bank as its first employee, built the bank from scratch and turned it into the country's most valued lender.

According to Puri, he will consider taking up board position in international or large Indian firms after making an exit from HDFC Bank. He will also consider accepting top jobs in private equity firms.

About a couple of weeks back, the board of HDFC Bank had approved names of three candidates and submitted for RBI's approval. The new MD & CEO will take over on October 27. HDFC Bank executives Sashidhar Jagdishan, Kaizad Bharucha and Citibank's Sunil Garg are believed to be in the race. After a 25-year-long illustrious career, Aditya Puri, 69, will retire but he is ready for the second innings.

In his recent interaction with Business Today, Puri said that he has "enjoyable plans" for the retirement life. "I will play my favourite game, golf. Trekking is my other passion. I prefer to walk through the woods," he says. Music will become the filler, he adds.

Puri is known for perfecting the art of optimising the time. He prefers to be the first person in the office. While going out for the meeting, he ensures he meets maximum people--- from executives of client companies to people on the street. He does not use a mobile phone, does not wear a watch. When his colleagues and juniors are busy with work in the office in the evenings, Puri usually is packing up to go home and be with his family.

In another meeting a year back, he spoke about the five balls analogy of Coca-Cola's former CEO Bryan Dyson to explain the importance of personal life. Puri said that the professional life was like a rubber ball, it would bounce back if it fell, while the family, health and other personal things were like crystal balls. Puri also intends to continue with his passions like farming and grow fruits and vegetables at his farm in Lonavala.

