Amazon Pantry available in over 300 cities in India; to deliver to over 10,000 pin codes

Amazon Pantry, the marketplace for shopping everyday essentials and groceries is now available in over 300 cities across the country. With the expansion, the Amazon Pantry service will be now available in Allahabad, Amreli, Bareilly, Betul, Bhopal, Bundi, Bhandara, Churu, Deogarh, Gonda, Jammu, Jhansi, Kathua, Kozhikode, Malda, Moradabad, Nainital, Pathankot, Rajkot, Shimla, Udaipur and Varanasi, to name a few.

Delivering to more than 10,000 pin codes, Amazon says that hundreds of towns like Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Fatehabad in Haryana and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh among others were added to help customers order groceries online and get safe doorstep delivery in the last few months. In May last year, Amazon has expanded its Pantry service to 110 cities.

"At Amazon, we are committed to be an 'everything' and 'everyday' marketplace for our customers and constantly focus on increasing selection, convenience, ease and speed of delivery across the country. Amazon Pantry has become popular with customers as it fulfils their grocery demands and gives them great savings. With this expansion, customers in more than 300 cities & towns can get access to safe doorstep delivery of grocery essentials," says Saurabh Srivastava, Director - Category Management, Amazon India.

Offering the convenience of ordering groceries online, Amazon also claims offers saving of up to 35 per cent on monthly groceries of tables and branded FMCG products. The platform offers a selection ranging across staples, cooking essentials, snacks, beverages, packaged food, household supplies, personal care, skin care, pet food, baby products such as diapers and baby food and lots more.

The platform has over 3000 products from over 200 brands that can be delivered to the doorstep in one to two days. Customers in select cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune, can also schedule deliveries at a convenient time slot.

