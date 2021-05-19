Anupam Rasayan gets orders worth Rs 540 cr from 2 MNCs to supply speciality chemicals

Anupam Rasayan on Wednesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 540 crore from two multinational companies for supplying speciality chemicals.

"Anupam Rasayan has received and signed contracts amounting to Rs 540 crore from two renowned multinational companies dealing in the fields of life sciences chemicals," Anupam Rasayan said in a regulatory filing.

The tenure of the contract is for five years where life sciences related specialty chemicals will be provided to them by the company, the company added.

Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan said these new orders will bolster its growth prospects and allow it to diversify its product offering.

"Additionally, we will produce the materials needed for these two contracts in our current multipurpose facilities, which will aid in the ramp-up of newly constructed capacity. The recently completed capex is a significant step forward in our goal to further strengthen our global footprint," Desai added.

Anupam Rasayan said it is currently manufacturing products for over 53 domestic and international customers.