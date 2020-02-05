Are you on Tinder? Then you should know this

Numbers don't excite everybody - at least not as much as getting a match on Tinder. But, if you are a Tinder user, perhaps, you'd be interested to know the money the company is making while you swipe left and right. Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, has released its annual financial results for 2019.

Interestingly, Tinder has earned a solid $1.2 billion, which is 43 per cent higher compared to previous year, as direct revenue from users. That's the money users pay to make in-app purchases for deeper access. Unlimited swiping, super likes and prominent positioning of profile are some of the features Tinder sells directly to users within the app.

Beyond the in-app offers, Tinder also places advertisements on the app for revenue. Meanwhile, total revenue of Match grew 19 per cent to $2.1 billion. Operating income jumped 17 per cent to $649 million over the prior year. Match owns not just Tinder but also other dating apps Hinge, OkCupid, and Match.com. But, Tinder brings in the bulk of the money to the company.

Tinder saw some strong numbers in the last quarter of 2019 with average subscribers jumping 36% to 5.9 million. The average revenue per user (ARPU) was flat with a small increase of 1 cent to $0.59. Tinder has a strong presence in India, but it doesn't disclose details of country-specific earnings.

