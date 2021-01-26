As world moves to EVs, Hero MotoCorp eyes market beyond 2-wheelers

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp is eyeing market beyond two-wheelers, including electric cars, as the company wants to be the "future of mobility".

As the world looks to gradually move to electric vehicles, the company plans to work on innovations across commercial and personal platforms without confining itself to two-wheelers, The Times of India reported Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal as saying after the company rolled out its 100 millionth two-wheeler.

"...the next 100 million line-up in all likelihood will not only be a motorcycle or a scooter, or a three-wheeler," Munjal said on his company's 'vision' on mobility, hinting at the possibility of the company manufacturing a car.

Hero MotoCorp will step up investments for research and development and partnerships, he said, adding that there are immense possibilities in the future.

"The seriousness about this vision is huge, among all of us. The vision is to become the future of mobility. This is a vast canvas," Munjal said.

Last week, Hero MotoCorp reached the milestone of cumulative 100 million unit sales, the first automobile company in the country to do so, and exuded confidence that it would hit the next 100 million within this decade itself.

In the last few years, Hero MotoCorp has invested heavily in Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy, but its own electric vehicle will hit the market in 2021-22.

Also read: Pre-produced Covishield, Covaxin in 6-month race against expiry