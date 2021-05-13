4 dead, 15 injured in fire at pesticide factory in Tamil Nadu

Four people have died and 15 injured during a fire at a pesticide manufacturing factory in Cuddalore today. All the injured people have been rushed to a nearby government hospital.

"Strict action will be taken against factories and companies that don't take steps to control accidents," State Minister CV Ganesan told ANI.

says State Minister CV Ganesan

On Wednesday too, a fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr industrial area in which two factories were gutted, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported. Smoke coming out from a menthol manufacturing unit was spotted by the watchman who called the owner Manoj Gupta following which the police and the fire department were informed.

Meanwhile, on May 1, a fire had broken out at a hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch in the wee hours of Saturday, May 1, claiming the lives of at least 18 coronavirus patients who died due to the resultant smoke.

Heart-wrenching visuals of the mishap showed the remains of some patients on beds and stretchers. There were around 50 other patients at the four-storeyed Welfare Hospital when the tragedy struck, reported PTI.

