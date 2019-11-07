BREAKING: Mindtree CFO Pradip Kumar Menon resigns

Tech major Mindtree said on Thursday that Pradip Kumar Menon had resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. "He would be pursuing career opportunities outside the company," Mindtree informed the stock exchanges.

Menon will be relieved from the company's services on November 15. "The company is in the process of taking necessary steps to fill the vacancy caused by the above," Mindtree said.

The IT firm Mindtree, which is now controlled by engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro, had reported 35 per cent year-on-year decline in its net profit at Rs 135 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. On a quarterly basis, its profit jumped 45.63 per cent as against Rs 92.70 crore in June quarter.

Mindtree shares closed 2.65 points or 0.38% higher at Rs 708, against the previous closing of Rs 705.35 on the BSE.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

