Buying Jawa motorcyle? Be careful of booking fraud

Jawa Motorcycles has alerted its customer about fake booking of bikes. According to the company, an individual has been offering motorcycles over phone by using its helpline number.

The company said, "It has come to our notice that an individual operating the Jawa Corporate Office (helpline) mobile number 8013645727 and was offering booking of Jawa Motorcycles over phone".

The company has stated that all such calls were fake and bookings were unauthorised and fraudulent. The fraudster was also operating a fake website, Java Motorcycles added.

The company informed its customers that all its models - Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and Jawa Perak could be booked at authorised dealerships or through its official website jawamotorcycles.com.

"The fraudulent website: www.jawamotorsltd.com was connected to same individual. We would like to reiterate that bookings of all models of Jawa motorcycles viz Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and Jawa Perak can be done at our authorised dealerships whereas the booking of Jawa Perak can also be done on our official website www.jawamotorcycles.com," Jawa Motorcycles said.

"Booking routes other than our authorised dealerships and official website are fraudulent and booking done via those routes will not be honoured by Classic legends Pvt," the company said.