Cipla liquidates wholly-owned unit as part of internal reorganisation

PTI | March 6, 2021
Drug major Cipla

Drug major Cipla on Saturday said it has voluntarily liquidated a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary.

This liquidation was a part of internal reorganisation and it will not affect performance or revenue of the company, Cipla said in a BSE filing.

"Cipla (UK) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla (EU) Ltd and a wholly -owned step down subsidiary of the company, has been voluntarily liquidated with effect from March 5, 2021," the Mumbai-based drug firm said.

