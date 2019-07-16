Coca-Cola restructures top management in beverage company's India & South West Asia unit

Coca-Cola India and South Asia has restructured its top management. Vice President Finance India & South West Asia Sarvita Sethi has been appointed as Vice-President- M&A and New Ventures, while Harsh Bhutani who currently heads the Finance and Business Services verticals has been appointed as Vice President - Finance (CFO), Coca-Cola India & South West Asia.

In a statement, the beverage company said that the new structure is designed to drive growth in the India and South West Asia business. They also aim to tap on emerging opportunities as well as build on talent development.

Sarvita Sethi will also provide leadership to business incubation through alternate revenue streams in new ventures. She will also lead the M&A priorities for the business in India and South Asia. Sethi has experience in Strategy, Marketing, HR and Procurement along with Ginance. She also has experience in an array of industries including retail, marketing and food service sectors.

A qualified CA and BSc in Economics and Accountancy from City University, UK, Sethi has also worked across North Western, Central and Southern Europe.

Bhutani has been a key member of the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd and has been serving as the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer for more than three years. He has been part of HCCB for more than two decades. Harsh Bhutani is a Commerce graduate from University of Delhi and a qualified CA.

T Krishnakumar, President of Coca-Cola India & South West Asia said, "We believe there are significant opportunities that lie ahead of us to grow our portfolio and meaningfully penetrate the market. It is our constant endeavour to strengthen the leadership team for a strong sustainable future growth and address developing business needs. It also reinforces our commitment towards investing in talent development," while announcing the change.

Coca-Cola India and South West Asia that is headquartered in Gurugram manages the businesses in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan. More than 1,50,000 people work indirectly for the company while it provides direct employment to 25,000 people.

