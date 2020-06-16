Coronavirus: Delhi's Iconic Taj Mansingh Hotel to turn into Covid facility

In wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in national capital, Delhi Government has directed Taj Mansingh hotel to isolate all their rooms and place them at disposal of Sir Gangaram Hospital with immediate effect for accommodating COVID-19 patients. With over 42,000 coronavirus cases, Delhi has the third highest number of infections in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Located in the heart of Lutyen's Delhi, Taj Mansingh hotel is the flagship hospitality property of the Tata Group and has been under its ownership since 1978.

Delhi Government directs Taj Man Singh hotel to isolate all their rooms & place them at disposal of Sir Gangaram Hospital with immediate effect for accomodating #COVID19 patients. pic.twitter.com/np7cA0Lkeq - ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

The hotel will be converted into dedicated COVID health centre to meet the shortage of hospital beds in the national capital. As per the order, the hotel will provide all the services, including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection, and foods to COIVD-19 patients. Its staff will be provided all protective gear and basic training. The hospital will compensate for the shortage of hotel staff and will be in charge of treatment and providing ambulance services.

"The charge shall be collected by hospital and the hospital shall make the payment to hotel," the order said.

As per the order, the hospital may accommodate their doctor, nurse and other paramedical staff in the hotel at their own expenses after deciding the rates mutually.

The move came after the Supreme Court last week slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for its handling of COVID-19 patients' dead bodies terming it "very sorry state of affairs". The apex court had also asked the government why some patients were not getting admission in hospitals despite the government app showing the availability of beds.

On Monday, Delhi High Court had allowed use of two city luxurious hotels - Hotel Surya and Hotel Crowne Plaza - as extended COVID-19 facilities.

Delhi recorded 1,647 new cases on Monday as the tally mounted to 42,829, while death toll rose to 1,400. In the last 24 hours, 73 patients died due to the infection. The number of active cases has now climbed to 25,002.

Last week, Delhi government said that COVID-19 cases in the capital will surge to 5.5 lakh by the end of July and will require 150,000 beds by then. Delhi is fast running out of hospital beds due to spike in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

By Chitranjan Kumar