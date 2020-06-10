Business Today
Coronavirus fallout: Zara owner Inditex logs first quarterly loss as sales nosedive

Sales in constant currencies fell 34% in the recent June 2 to June 8 period

Reuters        Last Updated: June 10, 2020  | 13:10 IST
Zara owner Inditex booked its first-ever quarterly loss on Wednesday as it reported results for the period February to April that spanned the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing shuttering of thousands of its stores around the world.

The retailer booked a net loss of 409 million euros ($465 million) on sales of 3.3 billion euros - nearly half the sales of 5.9 billion euros booked in the same period one year ago.

The company said it expected all stores in key markets to be open by end-June. Online sales rose by 95% in April, it said.

Sales in constant currencies fell 34% in the recent June 2 to June 8 period, it said. In markets in which stores were open, sales fell 16% in that period.

