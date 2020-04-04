Coronavirus impact: Bacardi to produce 70,000 litres of hand sanitisers in India

Global spirits maker, Bacardi on Saturday said it will produce 70,000 litres of hand sanitisers in India to help cope with the growing demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Globally, the American firm will produce more than 267,000 gallons (1.1 million litres) of hand sanitisers across its manufacturing facilities in US, Mexico, France, England, Italy, Scotland and Puerto Rico.

The sanitisers for India are being produced at the company's co-packing facility in Telangana. It intends to roll it out in additional states where it has co-packing manufacturing facilities.

"We, at Bacardi, have always endeavored to support local communities, especially during difficult times like these. By boosting the supply of hand sanitisers, a critical need of the hour, we hope to strengthen the fight against COVID-19," says V. Muthukumar, Operations Director, Bacardi India.

The company facilities will be making use of alcohol in stock, as well as set aside designated quantities of alcohol for production. All sanitisers produced will contain more than the minimum alcohol content recommended by the World Health Organization. The sanitisers will be distributed primarily to district government hospitals in these states. The company is working closely with local district authorities to ensure a steady supply to the hospitals.

Bacardi joins a long list of alcoholic beverage makers in India like Diageo, Jagatjit Industries, Radico Khaitan as well as a number of sugar mills mostly in the state of Uttar Pradesh including Triveni Sugars, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, DCM Shriram, Dalmia Bharat Sugar Mills that have started producing hand sanitisers.

A near ten-fold increase in demand for hand sanitisers since the outbreak of the virus in March has resulted in a shortage of the hygiene product in the country.

