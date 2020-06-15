Coronavirus: Indian exports plunge 36% in May on global demand decline

India's merchandise exports shrank by more than a third in May from a year ago, dragged down by a fall in global demand and shipments due to the outbreak of coronavirus, trade ministry data showed on Monday.

Merchandise exports were down by 36.47% to $19.05 billion in May, while imports were down 51.05% to $22.20 billion, the data showed.

