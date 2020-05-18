Coronavirus lockdown: Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars; 1,350 showrooms operational

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said that it has delivered more than 5,000 cars in the past few days after being allowed to open showrooms at some locations. Of 3,086 showrooms, more than 1,350 showrooms of Maruti are now operational, the company said in an exchange filing. Maruti Suzuki network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. "All of them will abide by the new safety protocols. The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in a containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines," the company said. Maruti Suzuki India on March 23 had halted production of vehicles at its various plants as a precaution against the spread of life-threatening coronavirus.

The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures (SoPs) for its dealerships for the safety of its customers and employees, it added. "We are happy to serve the customers, who were waiting to drive home their favorite car. The Company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the Central and State Governments. We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said.

On Sunday, Maruti Suzuki said that it will resume production at its Gurugram plant on Monday. A few days back, the largest automaker in the country had restarted operations at the Manesar plant on May 12. "Maruti Suzuki will restart production of vehicles at its Gurgaon plant from 18 May 2020. All activity will be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety," the company had said.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki ended down Rs 4,723.35, down 377.30, or 7.40 per cent from previous close on NSE.

Also read: India's GDP to contract 45% in June quarter, stimulus package 'strikingly smaller': Goldman Sachs

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: What activities will be allowed in red zones from today?