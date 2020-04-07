Coronavirus outbreak: India gears to test 1,00,000 samples daily

India has begun worst-case scenario preparations to test 1 lakh samples per day in the coming months, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a statement. India currently tests nearly 18,000 samples each day at the government and private facilities across the country. The tests are being conducted at just over 190 testing laboratories, including 136 government labs and 56 private labs. The move to increase tests comes as the government faces criticism over low numbers of tests in the country.

Other government and private labs, institutes and medical colleges are also being roped in to increase coronavirus testing on a large scale, ICMR said. Even the decision to operate existing labs 24x7 is being considered. New RT-PCR kits are being validated by four ICMR institutes for their use. So far 19 non-US FDA EUA/CE IVD real-time RT-PCR kits have been validated, ICMR said. Of these, five have been recommended on the basis of 100 percent concordance with positive and negative samples, ICMR added.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently interacted with chief ministers of various states to discuss the post-lockdown scenario. On Tuesday, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi wrote to the Prime Minister to suggest austerity measures needed to free up funds to fight the deadly virus. She also suggested the government to ensure efficiency, transparency, accountability, and audit of the funds.

