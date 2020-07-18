Coronavirus pandemic: IKEA to temporarily shut outlet in Hyderabad

IKEA is temporarily shutting its outlet from Saturday to implement additional safety measures amid the current coronavirus crisis, the Swedish furniture manufacturer said in a tweet.

In light of the current COVID-19 situation, we are temporarily closing IKEA Hyderabad store to implement additional safety measures. Shop at https://t.co/hRYN9Hn6eZ, try contactless Click & Collect service (free during this period) or choose home delivery: https://t.co/EN8bJiOz0upic.twitter.com/JaO86PI0GY â IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) July 17, 2020

Besides this tweet, the company also sent mails to customers regarding the temporary closure of the Hyderabad outlet without mentioning when it would open.

IKEA's mail to customers as accessed by PTI read, "In the light of the current COVID-19 situation and to strengthen the safety and well-being of our customers and co-workers, we want to take all our experiences and learning during the last weeks to further build a safer and an even better shopping experience in our store."

Meanwhile, IKEA's online store will continue to stay open for customers and the recently started contactless Click and Collect delivery services will remain free for the duration that the store remains shut.

This is not the first time that IKEA had shut its Hyderabad store temporarily. In March 2020, IKEA shut down its Hyderabad store to ensure the safety of its employees and customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.