Credit Suisse plans to hire 1,000 IT employees in India in 2021

Credit Suisse Group said it planned to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India this year to show its commitment to the country and its intention to establish it as a global technology innovation center for the bank.

The hires will comprise of developers and engineers with capabilities in emerging technologies such as cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence to support the bank's digital aspirations, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway breaks up with 32-year long holding Wells Fargo