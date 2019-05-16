Dead lizard found in food at Haldiram's restaurant in Nagpur; FDA shuts down outlet

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shut down a Haldiram's outlet in Nagpur after a family complained of finding a dead lizard in ''vada sambar'' served to them.

The incident happened at the Ajni square outlet of Haldiram's Planet Food on Tuesday morning. The picture showing dead lizard in ''vada sambar'' has gone viral on social media.

"The man and a woman accompanying him, both from Wardha, had ordered vada sambar at the outlet. But while eating, the man found a dead lizard in the food. They brought this to the notice of the outlet's supervisor, who later on threw it away," Assistant Commissioner of FDA (Nagpur) Milind Deshpande told news agency PTI.

"They were later admitted to a private hospital and discharged on Wednesday," he added. However, the complainants have not lodged a complaint in this regard, the agency reported.

"The FDA was informed about it in the evening, after which we immediately visited the Haldiram's outlet and conducted an inspection. We found certain deficiencies in its kitchen. The windows of the kitchen need to be fitted with nets, which was missing," Deshpande said.

"The FDA has closed the outlet till they complete the compliance as per the Food Safety and Standards (Food business licences and Registration) regulations 2011. They have submitted a compliance report to us. We will inspect the premises and if we find the steps taken are satisfactory, only then we will allow it to reopen," he added.

Speaking on the incident, a senior official of Haldiram's told PTI that "we have submitted a compliance report to the FDA" in this regard.

(With inputs from PTI)

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

