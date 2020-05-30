Govt to bring new e-commerce policy in public domain for feedback soon

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will very soon make available a draft e-commerce policy in public domain to invite feedback, said a government official. E-commerce sector is emerging fast and it's difficult to predict its future in the next few years, said DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra.

India does not have e-commerce policy and the department was working in that direction, he added.

In February 2019, the government unveiled a draft national e-commerce policy which planned to form a legal and technological framework for checking cross-border data flow and also laid out terms for businesses regarding collection or processing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad.

Several foreign e-commerce firms have raised concerns over some points in the draft pertaining to data. Mohapatra said after releasing the draft in February 2019, lot of issues emerged in the draft policy.

It is now recognised that the country should have a definite, clear, and coherent policy, which is keeping in tune with the requirement of the society and service providers, he noted.

Lockdown perks for e-commerce; online sellers recover 30% order volume in a week

He was attending the Rajasthan STRIDE virtual conclave organised by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of Rajasthan. Mohapatra was responding to a question by DST Secretary Mugdha Sinha about the future of e-commerce as an industry and its role in the economy.

"So, the e-commerce policy firstly should lay down a very clear policy on what is data; what kind of data the e-commerce companies can use; how the citizens' right of privacy can be protected; how the e-commerce data when it is being leveraged for other purposes, other commercial benefits accrue to the e-commerce data holder; how citizens like you and me can have access to those benefits.

"Secondly, there are a lot of counterfeit and inferior products and violation of various safety standards. How can these be taken care of, how can consumer rights be protected. We have now finalised a (draft) e-commerce policy, very soon we will put in the public domain. That time we will request all of you to give comments on how to improve on the content of the draft e-commerce policy," he added.

Transform or Die

Mohapatra said progress of the sector cannot be halted, but at the same time citizens' rights should be protected and the laws of the land should prevail. "So, that is how the e-commerce policy is being formulated," he said.