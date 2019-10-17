Ampere electric scooters to be available on Amazon

Amazon has partnered with Ampere Vehicles, a Coimbatore-based electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton to sell the company's electric scooters on its e-commerce marketplace platform. Ampere Vehicles Wednesday announced the availability of its e-scooters on Amazon.

Customers across select cities will now be able to buy a range of electric scooters as well as avail Diwali offers on Amazon. This is the first time that an e-tailer is retailing scooters on its platform, according to an Amazon India spokesperson.

"Ampere further strengthens its value proposition to customers for a hassle-free purchase and smart transition to stylish, affordable and clean last-mile mobility across India," said a press release by Ampere Vehicles.

This strategic partnership with Amazon will allow Ampere Vehicles to tap the lucrative market of digitally savvy users, especially millennials.

As soon as a customer buys the company's e-scooter on Amazon, he/she will be issued a payment confirmation voucher. This voucher can be taken and shown to a respective dealer point from where the customer can pick up the vehicle.

Ampere Vehicles is offering select models on Amazon which include Zeal, V-48 LA, Magnus 60, Reo LA and REO Li across 10 cities. The service will soon be available in other cities in India.

According to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles' (SMEV) estimates, the electric scooters segment in India is growing at over 200 per cent.

