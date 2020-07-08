E-tailers seek 3-4 months to display 'country of origin' on products

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has proposed August 1 as the deadline for e-commerce companies to start displaying 'country of origin' for new listings on their platforms. However, the online sellers have sought an additional time of 3 to 4 months citing large numbers of products and compliance burden on sellers and MSMEs, CNBC TV-18 reported. No final decision has been taken on the deadline so far.

In a meeting held on June 25 with the DPIIT, the e-commerce companies reportedly said that they were ready to comply with the latest requirement but it could take a significant amount of time. The new rule has been introduced amid the ongoing border tensions with China which led to boycott Chinese products.

The government last month also made it mandatory for sellers to enter the country of origin while registering all new products on Government e-Marketplace (GeM). In addition, the sellers, who had already uploaded their products before the introduction of this new feature will have to update the given details. The products shall be removed from GeM if sellers fail to update the same, it noted. Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"GeM has taken this significant step to promote 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. GeM has also enabled a provision for indication of the percentage of local content in products. With this new feature, now, the Country of Origin as well as the local content percentage are visible in the marketplace for all items," Ministry of Commerce and Industry had said.

