EaseMyTrip partners with JustDial; all air travel bookings to be completed by travel agency

EaseMyTrip announced on Thursday that the online travel agency has joined hands with JustDial in order to provide air travel services. Through this partnership, EaseMyTrip will become the exclusive service provider for all flight bookings at JustDial.

JustDial is a leading local search engine. It provides local search-related services to uses across various platforms such as website, mobile website, Android and iOS applications. They even provide these services over phone calls and SMSs.

Under the partnership, all air bookings requests received on JustDial will be completed through EaseMyTrip. There is direct API integration of EaseMyTrip with Justdial where real-time bookings are executed, according to a statement issued by the online travel agency.

Commenting on the partnership with JustDial, Rikant Pitti, Whole-time Director, EaseMyTrip said, "We are extremely delighted to partner with Justdial, India's No 1 Local search engine. Through Justdial, we will be able to serve millions of users on their platform for a seamless travel booking integration with the best in class experience exclusively provided by EaseMyTrip.Looking forward for long association between EaseMyTrip and Justdial"

Sharing his thoughts on this partnership, Vishal Parikh, Chief Product Officer, JustDial said, "We at Justdial believe in providing one stop solution to our users and our association with EaseMyTrip will help us serve our customers seamlessly."

Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip has offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK. As of December 31, 2020, EaseMyTrip had 59,274 registered travel agents across almost all major cities in India.

