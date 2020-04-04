Flipkart assures staff of no pay cuts, lay-offs amid coronavirus outbreak

E-commerce platform Flipkart has assured that there would be no pay cuts or lay-offs and all job offers including internships will be honoured. Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has assured the 6,000 employees that the company is 'financially healthy'.

"Flipkart is safe and (financially) healthy. There is no cause to worry. And the key priority is to keep all employees safe," said Krishnamurthy in a virtual townhall, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times.

An employee said that the address has boosted the morale of the employees as job layoffs and pay cuts have become major conversation topics, and Flipkart's business has suffered due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Krishnamurthy told his employees that like China, the online and offline share of commerce is going to change, with online taking up the larger chunk. He focused that the COVID-19 has opened up an opportunity to scale up businesses with offline and kirana stores.

"We will continue to collaborate with offline and the ecosystem," Krishnamurty said. "We need to ensure we continue to build a flexible supply chain and innovate on scale."

Major selling items like smartphones, electronics and larger appliances have become unavailable on Flipkart as well as other e-commerce platforms. Flipkart's grocery platform Supermart is still taking orders, but its apparel wing has suspended all deliveries temporarily.

Last week, reports had suggested that Flipkart was trying to enhance its capabilities to deliver essential items to consumers with steps like getting the permission to stock food items in warehouses, use railways to move goods and employ cabs for last-mile deliveries.

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Active cases rise to 2,650; Maharashtra tops tally with 423

Also read: Coronavirus in India: State-wise COVID-19 cases, trends, list of testing facilities