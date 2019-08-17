FMCG major Emami eyes 15% revenue growth in haircare portfolio in FY20

FMCG major Emami Ltd on Friday said it is aiming at a 15-per cent revenue growth in the haircare segment in the 2019-20 fiscal.

The company's haircare portfolio Kesh King, Navratna and 7 Oils in One is worth Rs 1,220 crore and accounts for 25-30 per cent of its topline.

"As per industry estimates, light hair oil is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 25 per cent in the last five years. As a brand, we have taken a keen interest in the segment," Emami Director Priti A Sureka told reporters here.

Also Read:Emami plans to pare Rs 2,600 crore debt at group level in next 9 months

"In 2019-20, we hope to garner a revenue of around Rs 100 crore from '7 Oils in One', and in the next three years, the target is to reach Rs 200 crore," she said.

At present, the product clocks a revenue of Rs 80 crore.

Emami on Friday also announced actor Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador for '7 Oils in One'.

Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have endorsed Emami products over the years.

Also Read: Emami promoters sell 10% stake to cut debt, stock closes 7.59% lower

Also Read: Emami Q1 profit surges 48% to Rs 39.12 crore, net sales up 6%