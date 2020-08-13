Focus should be on clinical protocols, recovery rates than infection rate: Anand Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Thursday that the country needs to focus on therapeutics, clinical protocols, recovery rates and on lowering the fatality rate instead of the infection rate of COVID-19 in India. India registered the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases on Thursday, to which Mahindra said that since the number of tests conducted is increasing the number of new cases is bound to increase.

Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "As testing rises, so will cases in our populous country. We need to stop being overly concerned with the new infection rate. Our focus must be on therapeutics, clinical protocols & recovery rates (which are improving) and on lowering the fatality rate to well below a percent."

Mahindra also said that he is concerned about COVID-19 treatment in non-metro areas and whether the underprivileged class is getting access to the correct treatment or not. Mahindra is of the opinion that these factors will be crucial in managing the fatality rate of the coronavirus.

"My concern is about treatment in non metro areas. Are adequate ICU bed capacities being established? Are underprivileged patients getting access to the right therapeutics & treatment? This will make a material difference to the fatality rates," said Mahindra in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that India has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the world. The mortality rate In India is less than 2%.

"As a result of supervised home isolation & effective clinical treatment, 30 States, Union Territories have clinical fatality rate (CFR) lower than the national average," the ministry tweeted.

India has reported 6,53,622 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, August 13), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 47,033. As many as 16,95,982 patients have been cured or discharged.

