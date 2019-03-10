Business Today

GMR Infrastructure bags contract to manage Nagpur airport

The company's subsidiary has received the formal letter of award from MIHAN India Limited, the concessioning authority for the Nagpur Airport.

PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: March 10, 2019
GMR Infrastructure Saturday said its subsidiary has bagged contract to manage Nagpur airport from MIHAN India.

"With regard to privatisation of Nagpur Airport, we wish to update that GMR Airports Limited (GAL), the company's subsidiary has received the formal letter of award from MIHAN India Limited, the concessioning authority for the Nagpur Airport, towards the development, operations and management of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur," GMR Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.

The award is at a revenue share of 14.49 per cent of gross revenues, it said.

