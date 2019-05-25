GoAir Mega Million Sale: One million seats on offer for domestic flights with ticket fares starting at Rs 899

Mumbai-based budget carrier GoAir launched its Mega Million Sale for its domestic routes Friday by putting up one million seats that are up for grabs with fares starting at Rs 899 on its domestic flights.

GoAir is offering bookings under its three-day sale starting May 27 and ending on May 29. The ticket scheme is valid from June 15 to December 31. "GoAir under its three-day sale offers one million seats at fares starting Rs 899 for travel from June 15 to December 31," said the airline in a release.

The customers under this sale offer have the freedom to choose their date, time and cost of travel.

"The 'Mega Million Sale' with a starting price of Rs 899 onward comes at a time when everybody has been voicing concerns about rising fares," said Jeh Wadia, managing director, GoAir. "However, there is a critical role to be played by the consumer - book early to fly smart. Ever since I launched GoAir 13 years ago in 2005, I have been saying that the best time to buy a flight ticket is today, simply because the fares are not going to be cheaper tomorrow. I urge customers to keep this cardinal rule in mind when you grab the Mega Million offer," he added.

Besides the Mega Million offer, the budget airline is also offering several other special discounts such as a cashback of up to Rs 500 when the customers pay through their Paytm wallet on flight ticket booking of a minimum transaction of Rs 2,499.

On Paytm wallet, cashback of up to Rs 500 on payment on flight ticket booking at a minimum transaction of Rs 2,499.

On the Myntra app or website, a flat 10 per cent discount on a minimum spend of Rs 1,999, but the offer here comes with validity until August 31.

On booking a ride via ZoomCar, the airline is also offering a discount of flat Rs 1,500 or 20 per cent, whichever is lower till December 31, as well as an up to 40 per cent discount along with extra 25 per cent off with coupon code FabGoAir, the release said.

Also, by using the coupon code FabGoAir, the company will be providing 40 per cent discount along with an extra 25 per cent off.

GoAir's discount offer comes at a time when airfares are witnessing a never-ending rise throughout the industry, that has worsened lately due to debt-crisis of Jet Airways.

GoAir operates over 270 flights per day to 24 domestic destinations, that include Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Na Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar.