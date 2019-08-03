GoDaddy appoints Expedias Aman Bhutani as new CEO

GoDaddy on Saturday appointed Aman Bhutani as the company's new global CEO as the internet names and registrations management major's current chief Scott Wagner decided to step down citing health concerns.

"It has been a great privilege to lead GoDaddy and to have grown with the company for almost eight years. The Board and I have worked to identify a tremendous successor and lay the groundwork for a smooth transition. Aman brings a wealth of experience to GoDaddy, an extraordinary track record in growing a scaled business, deep expertise in product and engineering, strong delivery across go-to-market," Wagner said in a statement.

Bhutani who is a BA in Economics graduate from Delhi University will take over the reins of GoDaddy on September 4, 2019.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead this incredible company. GoDaddy's extraordinary focus on constantly innovating and improving for its entrepreneurs has built a devoted and rapidly growing customer base," Bhutani stated.

Where, Wagner praised Bhutani as a tremendous successor. Chuck Robel, Chair of the GoDaddy Board of Directors said, "Aman is a proven, extraordinary leader with a strong track record at Expedia for delivering operational excellence in a complex, global business. His extensive knowledge and experience in product and engineering teams and his belief in culture and leadership as differentiators will serve GoDaddy well."

Bhutani has a nine-year experience at Expedia and recently served as the President of Brand Exedia Group. Before this, he served as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice-President of Engineering. Bhutani began his carrer as a senior engineer with ConneXions Technologies. According to his Linkedin Profile, he worked with JPMorgan Chase before joining Expedia.

