Google delays return to offices till September 2021, testing 'flexible workweek'

Alphabet-owned Google is testing the idea of a 'flexible workweek' once it safe for its employees to physically return to offices, according to an email sent to the company's staff by Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | December 14, 2020 | Updated 16:00 IST
Google was one of the first companies to mandate its employees to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Google has announced that it will allow its employees to work from home till September 2021. The company extended the return of employees to its offices by a few months.

Alphabet-owned Google is testing the idea of a 'flexible workweek' once it safe for its employees to physically return to offices, according to an email sent to the company's staff by Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, as per a report by the New York Times.

As part of the 'flexible workweek', Google's employees would be expected to come to the office for at least three days a week and they'll be working from home on the other days, as per the newspaper's report.

"We are testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being," Pichai wrote the e-mail sent to Google's employees.

Google was one of the first companies to mandate its employees to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Google had previously delayed the date by which the employees should return to the office from January 2021 to July 2021.

