HAL workers to go on indefinite strike after 'fair wage' talks fail

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) workers' union are sticking to their plan to go on an indefinite strike from Monday, October 14 after management failed to agree with unhappy employees over "fair and reasonable" wage hike demands. The HAL management has maintained that it would undertake every effort to avert the strike.

The All India HAL Trade Unions' Coordination Committee has appealed to all the workers of every division to fully participate in the indefinite strike to "make it historical success". "All the workmen in all the HAL divisions will be commencing their indefinite strike from October 14," said the union, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times.

The indefinite strike has been backed by all 9 recognised unions, spread over different states.

The HAL management has urged the workers to desist the protest and come to an amicable solution. They said that despite management's concerted efforts, the unions have "adopted a recalcitrant approach and did not accept the offer". "We apprised the unions of the ill-effects of resorting to strike, jeopardising the interest of the employees and the organisation," said HAL in a statement.

The aerospace major has around 20,000 employees in five production complexes in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Koraput, Lucknow and Nashik. The wage revision is due from January 1, 2017.

