Hero Electronix launches AI-powered baby monitor camera for Rs 7,490

Forayed into the consumer technology segment last year with Qubo connected smart devices, Hero Electronix has now launched Qubo Baby Cam. Penguin-shaped, claiming to be an intelligent and AI-powered baby monitor camera, it has been priced at Rs 7,490 and will be available on Amazon, FirstCry and retail stores.

According to the company, all Hero Electronix products are designed and developed in India. Some of the products are assembled in India while some continue to be outside of India. However, the company aims to shift its entire production line within the country in the next 9 to 12 months. Even the R&D is based in Delhi.

"In the last couple of years, we have spent over Rs 100 crores in R&D alone across the Qubo range. We invest heavily on new-age technologies such as AI, ML, Computer vision which is led by our engineering team. Despite the pandemic enabling us to work from home, we have not paused our innovation cycle and are stepping on the gas when it comes to accelerating our R&D to bring forth more such innovative products at affordable prices," says, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix.

Hero Electronix says that the data transmission between the device and the cloud, mobile app and cloud, are protected by the standardised cryptographic algorithm and the company uses military-grade Q-Crypto Secured Data Streaming.

In the next one year, Hero Electronix aims to venture into newer product categories such as smart doorbells, outdoor security cameras, smart dash cams and more. The range of segments we are targeting is healthcare, car automation and more. The company plans to reach 1 million households in the next 5 years.

Qubo Baby Cam features 1080P Full HD and crystal clear night vision, and the feed can be accessed through the Qubo app. It supports two-way talk with Echo Cancellation allowing parents to stay connected with babysitters or their child when away. The AI-enabled Baby cry alert isolates baby's cries from surrounding noise and generates an instant alert on the app. To keep the new-borns engaged, the baby cam can play a customised lullaby in case the child tends to move or start crying. The time-lapse video features provide a quick view of a child's daily activity.

"We decided to unveil this product now as it was in our product roadmap and we believe that parents will greatly benefit and appreciate a path-breaking consumer tech product, which is aimed at bringing the joy back to parenting by helping parents stay more connected to their kids and be more efficient with the smart parenting features built into the product," says Rajpal.

The company intends to run festive offers with e-commerce partners where consumers can avail discounts and cashback on a range of products including the Qubo Baby Cam.

