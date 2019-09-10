Honda Cars teams up with Orix to launch car leasing service in India

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) on Tuesday said it has launched car leasing services in India in association with transportation solutions provider Orix.

As a part of this association, customers can avail leasing options for Honda CR-V, Honda Civic and Honda City for both corporate customers and individual customers. The leasing option can be availed by self-employed professionals, businessmen and salaried individuals, the company said in a statement.

The lease plan will offer many benefits to customers like comprehensive insurance plans, maintenance packages, tax management and curated rentals as per requirement, it added.

Also Read: Auto crisis: No festive cheer in industry this season amid concerns over slowdown, BS-VI norms

Speaking about the new leasing programme, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Car leasing offers convenience, access to latest vehicles and enables customers to enjoy the perks of using car without having to purchase it. Car leasing is gaining popularity in India and we are delighted to associate with Orix to offer tailor-made solutions for anyone who wants to enjoy benefits of modern ownership experience. In addition to corporate customers, the programme has been specially rolled out for individual customers as well."

Also Read: Sales for entry-level cars fall over high acquisition price, low demand

Commenting on the partnership, Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO Orix India said, "Honda Cars India has been an aspirational brand in the country. We believe this partnership will fulfill many young dreams by enabling them to experience HCIL's premium products through our innovative and curated lease options. We are looking forward to further strengthen our portfolio with the inclusion of more HCIL products in the future."

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar