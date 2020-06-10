Honda halts India operations after being hit by cyberattack

Japanese automaker Honda has reportedly halted operations in India and Brazil after a cyberattack affected its various production units globally. The company said that the cyberattack has impacted its ability to access computer servers, use email and otherwise make use of its internal systems. Honda Two Wheelers India said that the sales mapping tool had to be closed as a precautionary measure. However, the software was soon restored, it added

"Honda can confirm that a cyber-attack has taken place on the Honda network. There is also an impact on production systems outside of Japan. Work is being undertaken to minimise the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities," company said in a statement.

In total, 11 Honda plants have been affected including five in the US, according to media reports. Motorcycle plants in India and Brazil have still not resumed operations after the cyberattack at the starting of the week. A four-wheel vehicle plant in Turkey resumed operations on Wednesday.

"A company-wide network outage has been reported by Honda companies globally. While the cause of the problem is currently under investigation, the recovery process is underway. The disruption in the network has impacted some business operations leading to a temporary adjustment in the production schedule. There is no effect on the invoicing process at our dealership network," it added.

Global automakers including Honda have already been hit hard by a slump in sales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"At this time Honda Customer Service and Honda Financial Services are experiencing technical difficulties and are unavailable. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding," the company tweeted on Monday.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: India sees 9,985 new COVID-19 cases, 279 deaths in 24 hours; tally surges to 2.76 lakh

Also read: Coronavirus effect: Availed EMI moratorium? Be ready for hiccups in future loans