IBS software scores multi-million dollar deal for LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlines, one of the world's largest airlines groups, has chosen the Kerala headquartered IBS Software (IBS) as its technology solution provider for unifying its entire fleet and crew operations worldwide on a digital platform.

The multi-million-dollar contract, one of the largest airline IT transformation projects in Latin America, was concluded after an intense selection process spanning several months, a press release here said.

Headquartered in Santiago (Chile), LATAM Airlines Group has one of the largest route networks in the world, operating more than 1,300 flights per day and offering services to more than 140 destinations in 26 countries.

Under the contract, IBS' comprehensive iFlight NEO system will replace the existing, disparate legacy systems and provide a single, integrated digital platform for LATAM Group airlines across its global network for end-to-end flight operations, crew management and disruption management, worldwide, the release said.

The browser-based application will unify and streamline the operations across LATAM's affiliate airlines with several tools and features designed to help airlines optimise resources, employ emerging technologies and boost decision making processes.

The solution will also help the airline group simplify and centralise processes, enhance efficiencies, lower operational costs, respond quickly to potential disruptions and minimise the impact on passengers.

As part of our commitment to offering our customers industry-leading service, we continue to harness the latest technology and digital tools to optimize efficiency and ensure our passengers arrive to where they want to be, on-time," said Hernn Pasman, Chief Operations Officer, LATAM Airlines Group.

"To be chosen by one of the largest airline groups in the Americas is testimony not only to the increasing acceptance of iFlight NEO as a cutting edge platform for airline operations, but also to the confidence in our capability to deliver successfully within time and budget.

This is a large and complex digital transformation exercise and we are confident of adding substantial business value to LATAM," said Jitendra Sindhwani, President & Head - Global Sales and Marketing, IBS Software.

This is the third major engagement of IBS with global airlines in the past thirty days.

In late April, it signed a landmark contract with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, to transform operational efficiency and improve guest satisfaction.

During the same period, Korean Air (KE), one of the top five cargo carriers in the world, migrated to IBS' iCargo to power its cargo movement worldwide.

