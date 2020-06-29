'If Nissan's performance does not improve, fire me,' says CEO Makoto Uchida

Business Today
"At the last extraordinary shareholders meeting ... I said that if Nissan's performance does not improve, please fire me," Uchida told shareholders at the company's general meeting

twitter-logoReuters | June 29, 2020 | Updated 10:36 IST
Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Makoto Uchida told shareholders on Monday that he would stick to his promise to step down as leader if he fails to deliver on his turnaround plan for the Japanese automaker.

"At the last extraordinary shareholders meeting ... I said that if Nissan's performance does not improve, please fire me," Uchida told shareholders at the company's general meeting.

"This policy remains unchanged."

Uchida, who took over as head of Nissan in December, was addressing shareholders after the automaker last month reported its first annual loss in 11 years.

