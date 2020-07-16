Crackdown on Chinese imports: Amazon India makes 'country of origin' display mandatory

Amazon India has made it binding for sellers on its platform to divulge the 'country of origin' on their products by August 10.

In an email to vendors, the e-tailer said that the status will be introduced as a mandatory trait from July 21.

"You will be required to provide information for country of origin mandatorily for all your new and existing listings," Amazon said in an email, as reported by The Economic Times.

The e-tailer's portal for seller information, Amazon Central Station, has been updated with the new rule.

Also Read: Flipkart, Amazon, others seek up to 5 months to put 'country of origin' labels on items

The online marketplace also cautioned sellers that their listings could be suspended if they don't adhere to the diktat. The e-tailer added that the failure to provide the required information "may lead to enforcement action including suppression of your listing".

If the product is being imported from outside the country, Amazon has asked sellers to add contact details of the importer.

The move comes at a time when the Centre is in talks with e-commerce firms to make sure that all merchandise listed on their apps and webportals bear the country of origin tag, as part of the government's strategy to check foreign imports, especially from China.

Amazon's decision pre-empts any future move by the government to set a time frame for sellers as well as e-commerce websites to abide by the country of origin rule.

Also Read: Karnataka govt allows Amazon, Flipkart, others to ship goods amid lockdown

The e-tailer claims it has around 50 million unique product listings on its platform.

The rule will also be applicable to Cloudtail India and Appario Retail, as Amazon has a substantial minority stake in their holding companies, the report added.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has, since 2018, given a choice to sellers to divulge information regarding the country of origin of their product listings, although it has not yet made it obligatory.

Furthermore, Snapdeal reached out to sellers on its platform on June 30 drawing their attention to the prerequisite, but without specifying a target date.