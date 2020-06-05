India sees six-fold jump in IoT patent filing in 5 years; hardware manufacturers lead

Key Highlights

5000 IoT patents filed in last 5 years; 95% relate to IoT hardware components

60% of patents filed by electronic manufacturers and 13% by IT-ITeS firms

40% of the total IoT patents filed have already been granted

A latest report by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) says over the past five years, India has witnessed a six-fold growth in number of IoT patents being filed. A report titled 'IoT: Driving the Patent Growth Story in India' states that although over last decade (2009-19) around 6,000 IoT patents have been filed, a bulk of these (nearly 5,000) were filed only in last five years. While the share of Indian companies and start-ups in IoT patents is about 7 per cent, R&D centres of multinational companies accounted for nearly 70 per cent of such patent filings with healthcare and automobile industries leading the way.

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM said, "Innovation has always been at the forefront of fighting any crisis. Emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, Blockchain and others are playing a crucial role in enabling an interconnected world as well as creating the new-normal.

According to the report, about 95 per cent of the total IoT patents filed were related to hardware components largely around connectivity network and sensor technologies . Manufacturers of electronics and electrical equipment, semiconductor devices, and computer and telecom equipment industry put together accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the IoT patents filed in the last 10 years while the share of IT-ITeS companies stood at about 13 per cent. Nearly 40 per cent of the total IoT patents filed have already been granted, said the report.

Nasscom believes that patent filing will only increase in the coming years largely driven by sectors such as Healthcare, Automation, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, 5G and Security systems. With an increased emphasis on healthcare and hygiene in the post-COVID world, IoT innovation could be critical in modernising healthcare system with tele-health and remote patient monitoring, through devices such as connected thermometers, advanced data collection and processing and smart wearables taking centre stage .

Also Read: 21.8% of SBI customers avail moratorium facility on loan EMIs

Also Read: Is billionaire Uday Kotak on a hunt for M&As in a post-COVID world?

Also Read: RBI sets up Payments Infrastructure Development Fund to boost digitisation