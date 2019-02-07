Instagram emerges as a popular medium to discover and buy products: Survey

Facebook might be embroiled in one scandal after another, this has not impacted the social networking giant's growth. In its recent earnings report, the company reported that it has over 2.7 billion users across Facebook family of apps, while Instgram Stories now has 500 million daily active users. In fact, Instagram, which had hit 1 billion monthly active users last year in June, has been a major driver of growth for Facebook, of late. The platform, a recent survey by Facebook claims, is also being increasingly used by consumers to discover and buy products and services. For this, the Facebook commissioned two surveys.

In the first stage, market research agency LRWTonic conducted hour-long interviews with 70 people aged 18 and older, who used Instagram multiple times a day across nine countries --Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, Korea, United Kingdom, United States. This data further helped a quantitative study commissioned by Facebook from Ipsos, which surveyed 21,000 people aged 13-64, who used Instagram at least once a week across 13 countries -Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States.

The findings of the survey found that people perceived brands on Instagram as popular (78 per cent), creative (77 per cent), entertaining (76 per cent) and relevant (74 per cent). It also revealed that users use the platform to discover what is trending and do a thorough research before buying products. About 83 per cent said Instagram helped them develop new products and services, 81 per cent said it helped them research products and services, and 80 per cent said it helped them decide whether to buy a product or service or not.

The survey also listed the actions people made after seeing a product or service on the image-sharing network. While 79 per cent said they searched for more information, 65 per cent said they visited the brand's website or app, 46 per cent made a purchase online or offline, 37 per cent visited a retail store, 31 per cent followed the brand's account online and 29 per cent talked to someone about it.

According to the survey, brand-led communications can have a particularly strong impact on people's shopping journeys. When people were asked how brand content can help them on Instagram, 42 per cent said it helps them discover products or services, and 44 per cent said it can help them find new information about a product or service. Additionally, 41 per cent of people surveyed said a brand's content helps them research the product or service.

