IRDAI fines ICICI Lombard, Tata AIG Rs 1 crore each over violation of norms

Regulator IRDAI has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore each on ICICI Lombard GIC and Tata AIG General Insurance Company for violation of various norms.

The regulator has slapped the penalty on ICICI Lombard for violation of certain provisions related to health insurance policies. IRDAI has also issued certain directions and advisory to the company.

In a separate order, IRDAI imposed the penalty on Tata AIG General Insurance Company for violation of provisions for protection of policyholders' interests.