John Pulinthanam steps down from ITC board

ITC has announced that John Pulinthanam stepped down from the company's board of directors. In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the tobacco-to-FMCG conglomerate said that Pulinthanam's resignation will come into effect from December 23, 2019.

"John Pulinthanam has resigned from the board of directors of the company with effect from December 23, 2019," ITC said in its regulatory filing.

Pulinthanam represented the General Insurers' (Public Sector) Association of India on the ITC board, the company further added in its statement.

Pulinthanam, 60, was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on the board of ITC on May 16, 2018, his profile on ITC shows. He has more than 37 years of experience in general insurance industry. He joined The New India Assurance Company Limited as a Direct Recruit Officer in 1981 and gained rich experience in administration, management and core insurance matters, while working in various capacities. He was the Managing Director of Tanzindia Assurance Company Limited in Tanzania, East Africa, for four years.

In 2009, he was posted to National Insurance Company Limited (NIC) and was heading its Bengaluru Regional Office, before being elevated to the post of General Manager in 2013. He was the Wholetime Director of NIC from June 2017 to August, 2019 and also served as its Officiating Chairman-cum-Managing Director (Joint In-charge) for few months.

Pulinthanam holds a Masters degree in Economics and is an MBA from Kerala University. He also is a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of India.

