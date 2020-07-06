Keen to hear your thoughts, ideas and aspirations: Wipro's new CEO to employees

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:



Wipro's new CEO Thierry Delaporte assumed charge of the company following the announcement of his appointment in the last week of May. In a LinkedIn post he said he felt honoured to have the opportunity to lead Wipro. "With ambition, a growth-oriented mindset and constant investments in our people and in emerging technologies. The fundamentals are in place for the next phase of growth for Wipro, and I'm excited to be in charge of that," he wrote.In an email sent to the employees on his first day as a Wiproite, Delaporte termed the company as an exceptional global leader with an incredible legacy and great admiration, respect for the values, people and its capabilities. Admiring Chairman Rishad Premji, he said that in a wide-ranging conversations with him he was struck by his clarity of thought, principled approach towards leadership and his commitment to bring about a cultural shift to create an environment that drives a growth mindset.With pandemic having changed the way the industry is working, he further assured that safety of employees would remain a top priority. Delaporte said over the next few days he would be interacting with senior leaders and teams across all teams and business to get a comprehensive understanding of the business. "I'm equally keen to understand your thoughts, ideas and aspirations," he told the employees over an email. While admitting that there were immediate challenges at hand, he said that they must strive for improvement in all spheres and aim to achieve industry leading growth.Delaporte is the first non-Indian CEO for Wipro, coming from Capgemini where he spent over two decades rising in ranks and working in various roles across geographies. Not only does he happen to be the highest paid CEO of Wipro but also one of the best paid CEOs in the Indian IT tech space who could perhaps take home nearly Rs 50 crore this year along with stock option benefits. In an earlier statement announcing his appointment, Premji said: "Thierry brings with him an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption."

