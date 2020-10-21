Business Today
Loading...

Kerala state lottery: Akshaya AK-430 result to be announced today; check out details

Akshaya lottery results: Prize money for Akshaya lottery is quite high. Winner takes home about Rs 60 lakh, while the one winning second prize gets Rs 5 lakh. Third prize winner gets Rs 1 lakh, while fourth and fifth prize winner take home Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | October 21, 2020 | Updated 12:45 IST
Kerala state lottery: Akshaya AK-430 result to be announced today; check out details
Kerala is among 13 states in India that conducts weekly lottery programme,

The government of Kerala will announce the 'Akshaya' lottery results for October 30 at 3 pm today. Notably, Kerala is among 13 states in India that conducts weekly lottery programme, the results for which are announced on Wednesday every week.

The prize money for the Akshaya lottery is quite high. The winner takes home about Rs 60 lakh, while the one winning the second prize gets Rs 5 lakh. Third prize winner gets Rs 1 lakh, while fourth and fifth prize winner take home Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively. The sixth and seventh prize winner gets Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Kerala AKSHAYA (AK-534) lotteries conducted over the week

  •     Sunday: Pournami lottery; the first prize Rs 70 lakh
  •     Monday: Win-win lottery; the first prize Rs 65 lakh
  •     Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi lottery; first prize Rs 70 lakh
  •     Wednesday: Akshaya lottery: the first prize Rs 60 lakh
  •     Thursday: Karunya Plus lottery; first prize Rs 70 lakh
  •     Friday: Nirmal lottery; first prize Rs 70 lakh
  •     Saturday:  Karunya lottery; first prize Rs 10 lakh

The directorate of Kerala state lotteries employs around 465 employees under its directorate located at Vikas Bhavan at Thiruvananthapuram, 14 district offices and a regional deputy directorate at Ernakulam. More over three Taluk Lottery Offices are also functioning one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: 'Akshaya' lottery results | 'Akshaya' lottery | 'Akshaya' lottery wednesday result | 'Akshaya' lottery result | 'Akshaya' lottery results October 21 | 'Akshaya' lottery result news | 'Akshaya' lottery result timing
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close