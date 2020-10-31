Kids' healthy packaged food brand, Slurrp Farm, expands products range to include adults

Mumbai-based dentist Shibani Kumar, who goes by the Twitter handle @vantaskigoli, tweeted about how her mornings are "so much easier with @SlurrpFarm's easy peasy pancake mix". She goes on to add how their pancakes are the "common favourite breakfast for both gandparents and grandkid". Her personal favourite is their blueberry millet pancake.

Gurugram-based Slurrp Farm is a millet-based packaged food brand that was started in 2016 by two mothers, Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, to offer healthy eating options for children. The idea was to bring back super grains such as bajra, jowar and ragi into their diet.

While their target group is children under 10, they realised several of their products such as instant millet dosa and pancake mixes are being consumed by adults as well.

Now, they are expanding their offerings for adults with a range of cake mixes with flavours including chocolate brownie, chocolate cake, coffee cake and vanilla cake.

"We are now launching gluten-free, no refined sugar, and no refined flour cake range. It is not a sugar-free cake but it is junk-free cake," says Shauravi Malik, Co-founder, Slurrp Farm.

She adds, "The thinking initially was people would choose a healthier food option for their kids but we see a lot more people now making the change in their own diet so we feel the trend is now there that we can branch out into the adult space."

"While we continue to serve children, we want to go deeper into the offerings for adults so we can serve the entire family," she says.

They have a range of around 25 products such as multigrain cereals, grain powders (such as ragi power, oats powder), porridge mixes, pancake and waffle mixes, millet dosas, puffed snacks and cookies. Recently, they introduced jaggery powder, chia seeds and nuts powder.

"Usually, it is when people have young kids is when they reevaluate how their child eats and also what they are eating. Every baby should be eating products like sprouted ragi, but even adults can eat ingredients like chia seeds and jaggery. Also, pancakes and dosas span across all age groups," says Malik.

The firm currently sells through its website and also on marketplaces including Amazon, BigBasket and FirstCry. They are also available in over 800 outlets across retail chains like More, Spencers, Foodhall, Modern Bazaar, among others.

"We always import global brands and export commodities. The whole world is talking about plant-based diet and we have been doing that for ages. We want to focus on bringing back the super grains in our diets in an easy-to-use format and create a global brand from India," says Malik. Their products are also available in stores in Singapore and UAE.

Slurrp Farm currently has annualised run rate revenue of $2 million per annum and expects to grow to $5 million in the next 12 months. They sell around 1,00,000 units to approximately 40,000 customers a month.

